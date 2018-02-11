Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. celebrates 110 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn — The room was covered in pink and green Sunday afternoon for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. founder’s day lunch.

Ladies with the sorority celebrated 110 years of service to the community. The event was held at Lane college. Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter President, Tracy Perkins says the rich history of the sorority started at Howard university in Washington D.C.

Members from several other AKA chapters came together to fellowship and speak about the impact the sorority has had on their lives as well as the entire community.

“We’ve been doing this for 110 years, servicing the community, and we’ve been providing scholarships to people in the community and not only in the community of Jackson, but we’ve been doing it over the nation so Alpha Kappa Alpha is known for service to all mankind,” GAO Chapter President, Tracy Perkins said.

Perkins also said they will announce the selection of this year’s most precious pearl. That award goes to a members they say is chosen by representation at AKA hosted events, their portrayal of sisterhood, and their community service involvement.