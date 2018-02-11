A Cool Start To The Week With Unsettled Weather By Wednesday

Weather Update – 11:08 p.m. – Sunday

After a rain filled first half to our weekend, our Sunday looked much better. We were dry but cool all day with cloudy skies. Highs managed to reach the low 40s but didn’t last very long as temperatures dropped through the afternoon. We will be cold tonight, although around average for this time of year, with highs in the mid 40s Monday.

Tomorrow:

A cool start to the work week but we are at least dry with a high around 46. Clouds will decrease a bit in the afternoon, making way for a bit of sunshine, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be coming from the northeast at 10 miles per hour. An overall average winter day for us.

We will be in a warming trend for the the week along with an unsettled weather pattern as we get winds shift form the south bringing warm, moist air from the gulf. Will be in the 60s by Wednesday and in the 70s on Thursday. An approaching cold front will cool things down by Friday, bringing some more seasonable temperatures but also some more rain along with that Thursday night into Friday.

Overall this week starting on Wednesday there will be a chance for showers through the rest of the week and into the beginning of next weekend. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have more updates during Good Morning West Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ7Corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com