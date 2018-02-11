Couples enjoy a Storybook Date Night to support Youth Town

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Roses are red, chocolate cake is brown, around 100 couples came out Sunday night in support of Youth Town.

“It is all about love; love of couples, love of marriage, love of everything. This year we’re doing it more towards the love of our children at Youth Town,” said event organizer Sally Smigielski.

“We treat both substance abuse and other mental health disorders, and the kids come and live with us for on an average about 75 days. We have a campus in Pinson that houses 32 boys and then one in Beech Bluff that houses 12 girls,” said Pepper Pratt, executive director of Youth Town.

It was the second annual Storybook Date Night at the Barn at Snider Farms, an event Dr. Pratt says is one of Youth Town’s most significant fundraisers of the year.

“The funds go to help families that may not be able to afford our services and really also to help with the facilities that we have to maintain and build new facilities on a regular basis,” Dr. Pratt said, “and then preparing for the future to look at services that we really want to do to meet the needs here in this community.”

Couples came out in their date night best, saying the event was better than having to make a reservation.

“I think this is kind of nice. The setting is beautiful. Everybody’s all dressed up. It’s a good way to get together and just have a good time and beat the crowd going out to dinner for Valentine’s Day,” said event attendee Wendy Clements.

Guests were able to wine and dine while awaiting the live band to take the stage.

“So are you going to romance and slow dance with your wife tonight,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“Only if the cameras aren’t here,” joked event attendee Marty Clements.

Dr. Pratt says they are hoping to raise around ten thousand dollars from Sunday’s event.

You can learn more about Youth Town and the services they provide at www.youthtown.net