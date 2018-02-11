Jackson Theatre Guild host auditions for upcoming play

JACKSON, Tenn — Theatre lovers polished up their acting skills to audition for an upcoming show. The Jackson Theatre Guild held their first round of auditions for their spring show, “Noises Off” Sunday afternoon.

The second round will start Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Ned. Those with the guild say no prior acting experience is required, and everyone of all ages can audition.

“Hopefully everybody gets really excited to come and see it not just to audition, but it will be a great show to attend. So get ready for a lot of fun and a lot of laughter,” President of the Jackson Theatre Guild, Billy Worboys said.

Guild members say roles are available for five men and four women. The show will open on April 5th, and will close on April 8th.