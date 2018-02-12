Becoming Sunny But Remaining Chilly Today

Weather Update 7:50 AM

Today:

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re off to a cold start with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. I expect clouds to gradually decrease today as high pressure settles in from the northwest this afternoon. It will make for brisk conditions this afternoon with wind chill values hanging in the lower 30s most of the afternoon. On the thermometer though, we’ll make it into the middle 40s this afternoon. with increase sunshine.

Tonight: Mostly Clear skies and High Pressure directly overhead will lead to a rather cold overnight with lows falling into the middle 20s overnight.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com