Bolivar Fire Department honors victims for ‘closing the door’

BOLIVAR, Tenn — Safety experts say it is one of the best life-saving moves to stop a fire from spreading.

The Bolivar Fire Department is making it their mission to make people aware of the state fire marshal’s office “Close the Door” campaign. Experts say by closing doors inside your home when a fire breaks out, you limit the structural damage a fire can cause and ultimately save your life.

A closed door helped save the lives of Frances Johnson and Robert Crisp, as a fire broke out in each of their homes.

“It’s very frightening, it was 5 in the morning I was sound asleep at the far end of the house when my alarm went off,” Fire Victim, Frances Johnson said.

“It’s just a scary feeling,” Fire Victim, Robert Crisp explained. “A lot of things go through your mind, you just panic and try to do the best you can.”

Although their homes were recently damaged by fire, the Bolivar Fire Department recognized them for taking the advice of safety experts.

“Doing our fire prevention programs we talk about close the door and sometimes people listen, and these 2 people really let us know that they are listening they know what to do,” Fire Chief Lynn Price said.

Chief Price says closing doors can help buy life-saving seconds during a fire, which can create enough time to make it out.

“I had always been told to keep everything closed so immediately I closed the door where the fire was and the other doors that could lead to that,” Johnson said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is urging more Tennesseans to educate themselves on fire safety.

“Help the firemen when they get there, that fire is contained to just one room instead of spreading all over the house,” Chief Price said.

Officials say a closed door deprives a fire of the oxygen needed to grow. “Just 3 simple words,” Chief Price said. “Close the door. That can save your life.”

Johnson and Crisp were both presented with awards, saluting them for their efforts.

“I feel very honored but their the ones, the bolivar fire department staff and ADT, are the ones that deserve the award,” Johnson said.

“Close the doors, that’s the bottom line,” Crisp said.

Fire officials said if you are unable to escape a building that’s on fire, close all doors between you and the fire. They say you can also use towels or sheets to seal the door cracks and cover air vents.

To learn more about the “Close the Door” campaign click here.