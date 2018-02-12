Charter review committee meets to discuss revisions to city’s charter

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Charter Review Committee held their third meeting to discuss several revisions of the city’s charter.

One topic discussed during Monday afternoon’s meeting was proposed changes for residency for both council members and the city’s mayor.

The first change would be that any candidate running for mayor to live in the city of Jackson for at least one year..

The second would be anyone serving on the city council who moves out of their district would have a specific time frame for vacating their seat.

The committee will have one more meeting on the February 26. Recommendations made by the committee will then go before the council for a vote.