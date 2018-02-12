Humboldt police investigate business robbery; employee injured

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Monday afternoon robbery that left an employee injured.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. Monday to a business on East End Drive where a robbery had occurred, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

One employee was injured in the robbery, according to police. They were treated at a local hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.