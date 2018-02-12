Mugshots : Madison County : 2/9/18 – 2/12/18

1/53 Samuel McAlister Violation of community corrections

2/53 Serina Phavixay Theft under $500

3/53 David Westbury Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/53 Jessica Mercer Simple domestic assault, vandalism



5/53 Adrian Blackwell DUI, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/53 Antonio Butler Failure to appear

7/53 Ashonna Jackson Violation of probation

8/53 Austin Jordan Violation of probation, failure to appear



9/53 Billy Bowman Contempt of court

10/53 Carolyn Crutchfield Violation of community corrections

11/53 Charles Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

12/53 Charon Douglas Failure to appear



13/53 Chris McNeal Simple domestic assault

14/53 David Pruitt Failure to appear

15/53 Daymardris Forrest Vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/53 Doctavian Seals Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/53 Eric Pittman Failure to comply

18/53 Garrett Hearn Violation of probation, failure to appear

19/53 Glenn Dawson Failure to comply, failure to appear

20/53 Isaac Brooks Shoplifting- theft of property



21/53 Jamarian Jordan Schedule IV & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/53 Jamayka White Shoplifting- theft of property

23/53 James Chandler Shoplifting- theft of property

24/53 James Vires Violation of community corrections



25/53 Jarret Hineline Failure to appear

26/53 Jeffery Jones Violation of community corrections

27/53 Jeffery White Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply

28/53 Jeremy Tyus Aggravated assault, violation of probation



29/53 Jessica Mills Shoplifting- theft of property

30/53 Jonathon Westbrooks Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, contraband in penal institution

31/53 Kara Lillard Failure to appear

32/53 Kelly Damore Simple domestic assault



33/53 Kelsey Hunt Violation of probation

34/53 Kimberly Stello Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/53 Marcellous Harbor Failure to appear

36/53 Marquise Haywood Failure to appear



37/53 Matthew Scoggin Schedule II & VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest

38/53 Monica Lambert Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/53 Natisha Lewis Simple domestic assault

40/53 Niocea Wiggins Shoplifting- theft of property



41/53 Otis Taylor Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

42/53 Phillip Williams Violation of probation

43/53 Rachael King Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/53 Rakal Utley Failure to appear



45/53 Robert McKeen Driving on revoked/suspended

46/53 Searge Hill Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

47/53 Shawn Beevers Violation of probation

48/53 Tarrah King DUI



49/53 Terance Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/53 Timothy Fountain Violation of community corrections

51/53 Timothy Gregory Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

52/53 Tracy Shaw Failure to appear



53/53 William Hall Public intoxication











































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/9/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.