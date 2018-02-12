Mugshots : Madison County : 2/9/18 – 2/12/18 February 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/53Samuel McAlister Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/53Serina Phavixay Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/53David Westbury Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/53Jessica Mercer Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/53Adrian Blackwell DUI, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/53Antonio Butler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/53Ashonna Jackson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/53Austin Jordan Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/53Billy Bowman Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/53Carolyn Crutchfield Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/53Charles Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 12/53Charon Douglas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/53Chris McNeal Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/53David Pruitt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/53Daymardris Forrest Vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/53Doctavian Seals Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/53Eric Pittman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 18/53Garrett Hearn Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/53Glenn Dawson Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/53Isaac Brooks Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/53Jamarian Jordan Schedule IV & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/53Jamayka White Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 23/53James Chandler Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 24/53James Vires Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/53Jarret Hineline Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/53Jeffery Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/53Jeffery White Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 28/53Jeremy Tyus Aggravated assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/53Jessica Mills Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 30/53Jonathon Westbrooks Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 31/53Kara Lillard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 32/53Kelly Damore Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/53Kelsey Hunt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/53Kimberly Stello Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/53Marcellous Harbor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/53Marquise Haywood Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/53Matthew Scoggin Schedule II & VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 38/53Monica Lambert Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/53Natisha Lewis Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/53Niocea Wiggins Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 41/53Otis Taylor Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 42/53Phillip Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 43/53Rachael King Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 44/53Rakal Utley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/53Robert McKeen Driving on revoked/suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 46/53Searge Hill Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 47/53Shawn Beevers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 48/53Tarrah King DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 49/53Terance Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 50/53Timothy Fountain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 51/53Timothy Gregory Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 52/53Tracy Shaw Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 53/53William Hall Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/9/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/12/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore