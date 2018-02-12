North Side HS band director resigns

JACKSON, Tenn. — The band director at North Side High School has resigned amid an investigation by the school system into allegations of inappropriate contact with a female student, according to a news release.

The band director was placed on unpaid leave Feb. 5 and tendered his resignation Feb. 7, according to a release from the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The school system did not identify the band director in the news release.

The internal investigation by the school system resulted in a inquiry by the Jackson Police Department, according to the release.

No charges had been filed against the band director at the time of the news release.

He had worked for the school system since 2008 with no prior personnel issues, the release states.

“The Jackson-Madison County School System puts the utmost priority on the safety of all students,” JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones said in the release. “We are troubled by these allegations and acted quickly as soon as we were made aware.”

