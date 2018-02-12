North Side HS student wins statewide fire prevention award

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department presented one special student Wednesday with a statewide honor.

Amber Kowen, a ninth grader at North Side High School, won a statewide art competition promoting fire prevention.

Amber was out sick the day of the presentation, but her art teacher accepted on her behalf.

“Amber actually took her poster home and worked further on it,” art teacher Karen Griffin said. “She asked for permission to do that, and of course I didn’t mind because it was a contest and she is really a hard worker.”

Other prizes include a gift card and a special trip to the Governor’s Mansion.