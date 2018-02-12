Rain Returns on Valentine’s Day

It was a cold start getting the day going below freezing today but temperatures have warmed up into the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine for most of the area. Unfortunately, this period of dry weather will not last long. We’ve had 4⅓” of rain so far this month in Jackson, and the latest computer model data suggests that total could double over the next week.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and some clouds near the Tennessee River will continue overnight with a chance for temperatures to fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise on Tuesday morning. With light winds at first it’ll feel like we’re already back below freezing by 9pm so stay warm!

Skies are likely going to be mixed on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing in the morning. The good news is that temperatures will be warmer than they were today with highs in the middle 50s tomorrow afternoon. After that, the rain returns Tuesday tonight and continues on Valentine’s Day with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at that potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

