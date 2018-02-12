School board discusses school name change

JACKSON, Tenn.–Board members discussed a possible name change for “Nova Pre-K” to “Nova Learning Center.”

School officials addressed copying contracts in the district and Dr. Jones gave an update to the long range capital plan.

“And with the upcoming addition to Whitehall, school leaders are working to put out bids for construction companies with hopes of breaking ground by late April,” said Dr. Jones.

The school board will meet for their official meeting Thursday.