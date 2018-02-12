South Gibson also hit with a recruiting violation by the TSSAA

MEDINA, Tenn. — For the second time in two weeks, a West Tennessee team was in hot water from the TSSAA for their 8th grade signing day. This time it was the South Gibson Hornets.

Just like the Peabody Golden Tide, it was a signing day and informational meeting for students and parents in the Medina school district only, so one could argue there’s no recruiting violation. But to avoid any further punishment from the board, South Gibson issued self-imposed sanctions agreed upon by the TSSAA. Those include:

1: The number of fall scrimmages will go from four to three for the next two years.

2: The Hornets can’t practice the first week of fall practices, only weight lifting and conditioning will be allowed.

3: Head coach Scott Stidham, will not be allowed to work with 8th graders conditioning for the remainder of the school year.

4: Stidham will delete all social media accounts.

Stidham did say he did not know they were breaking any rules, but moving forward, the TSSAA will meet with South Gibson to better educate them on the rules so none of this happens again.