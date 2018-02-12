Victim dies after Jan. 28 shooting; suspect to face new charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a man who was shot two weeks ago near downtown Jackson died this weekend.

Daithan Cobb, 20, was shot Jan. 28 in an alley near North Highland. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries Sunday.

Braxton Taylor, 19, was arrested Jan. 31 at a home off East Forest Avenue in connection with the shooting. Taylor is currently charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say they expect to file additional charges against Taylor. He remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on $150,000 bond.