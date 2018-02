Crews battle early morning house fire in Henderson

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. —¬†Firefighters with the city of Henderson battled an early Tuesday morning house fire.

Officials say it started around 5 a.m. at the house on Sand Avenue off of 45 Bypass South.

We are told no one lived in the house at the time. The fire is believed to have started in the basement.

The home is considered to be a total loss and parts of the roof caved in.

Crews on scene tell us they are searching for the cause of the fire.