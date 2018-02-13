Elderly woman arrested on multiple drug charges

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–A 75-year-old woman is arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to the Dccatur County Sheriff’s Department Betty J. Jordan of Parsons was taken into custody, after a lengthy investigation by the sheriff’s department. Investigators conducted a search warrant at her home. They say they found more than 1,000 prescription pills, including morphine, Oxycodone and Xanex, as well as seizing more than $12,000 in cash from her home.

Authorities say they also retrieved money used to make buys from Jordan during undercover operations. Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said after digging into the case, deputies found out the alleged drug sales are nothing new.

“It was discovered that she’d been doing this for years and the people that needed to know, knew that they could buy pills from this lady. I mean this isn’t something that happened a month ago,” said Sheriff Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow.