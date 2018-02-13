Longtime JMCSS School Board member will not seek re-election
JACKSON, Tenn. — A longtime school board member announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the Jackson-Madison County School Board in the upcoming election.
Bob Alvey announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. He serves in District 4, Position 2 of the school board.
Below is the Alvey’s complete announcement:
“I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election to the Jackson Madison County School Board in the upcoming election. It has been my honor to serve for the past 16 years the residents of Madison County, and the voters of District 4. It has been a great privilege to represent them and to work alongside my fellow board members to reach for the goal of outstanding public education for each child in the JMCSS. I want to thank everyone who has supported me in this effort, especially my wife and children. I believe there are great days ahead for our district, and I look forward to the accomplishments that will come to enhance educational opportunities for all of our public school students.”