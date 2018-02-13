Mugshots : Madison County : 2/12/18 – 2/13/18 February 13, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Hayden Green Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Burris Anderson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Clifford Franklin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Deishonda Daughrity Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Eric England Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Eric Heidelberg DUI, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jasmine Pearson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Leonard Mack Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Lucinda Staggs Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Michael Bills Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Michael Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Preston McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Robert Sheppard Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tramine Person Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/13/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore