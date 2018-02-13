Physicians Quality Care to host active shooter training

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care and Lt. Chip Holland are teaming up to offer classes for area businesses and industries about what to do until help arrives in an active shooter situation.

The focus of the seminar is for the participants to create a prevention and response plan in an active shooter scenario at local businesses and organizations.

“Things happen all the time in our community,” Lt. Chip Holland said. “We have had some active shooter events in this area. We will be offering what the private citizen can do as well as what the plant owners can do to protect themselves and to provide aid to anyone that is injured.”

Lt. Holland also says there is a 5-7 minute delay before law enforcement is able to get on scene, and knowing what to do in the meantime can help save someone’s life.