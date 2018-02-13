Rain Returns Tonight, Continues on Valentine’s Day

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday

We finally had some sunshine in West Tennessee to get our temperatures back into the middle 50s today. However, rain will arrive after 9 o’clock tonight and continue into tomorrow. Each day for the next week has at least a slight chance for rain. The good news, is that the weather is about to get a lot warmer!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue overnight into early Wednesday morning with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. The best chance for any thunder is before sunrise on Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 40s at the coolest point of the night.

Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow – especially in the morning. Valentine’s Day has had wet weather for 11 out of the last 17 years, but showers should taper off during afternoon and evening with highs in the 60s! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the warmer weather coming on Thursday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

