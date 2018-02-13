Snapchat threats lead to investigation of Dresden student

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at Dresden High School is accused of making threats on a social media app, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, local law enforcement became aware of threats posted Monday on Snapchat. The release says the student made threats of violence in the post.

The threats were not made against the school but were general threats, according to the release.

The student and his family members were interviewed by officials with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the Dresden Police Department, the Weakley County Juvenile Officer and Dresden High School Principal Chuck West.

The release says the boy was upset because his mother had taken his vehicle away, and there were no threats directed toward the school.

The boy was released to the custody of his parents.