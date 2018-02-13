Trial for man accused of killing 89-year-old woman enters day 2

ALAMO, Tenn. — Dustin Cathey is charged with the murder of 89-year-old Frances Lilley at her home in 2011.

Tuesday was the second day of testimony in his trial. Lilley’s husband, Alymer, was the first to contact law enforcement about his wife’s death.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce described Alymer as disoriented when he met him.

“It was obvious that he was suffering from dementia or something,” Kylce said.

Tennessee Department of Correction Agent Penny Curtis worked for the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office back in 2011. She says when she arrived she could see Lilley lying on the floor inside her home.

“It appeared she had two wounds, one on her shoulder and one on her neck,” Curtis said. “Her night gown was soaked in blood.”

Prosecutors also presented a diagram of the outside of the house. Agent Curtis described what she saw outside as well.

Another man accused in this case, Daniel Parker, was found not guilty by a jury back in June.

The trial for Cathey continues on Wednesday.