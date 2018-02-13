William H. Hopper

William H. Hopper, age 74 of Paris passed away Friday, February 9, 2018 at St. Thomas-West Hospital in Nashville. His funeral service will be Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home with Lee Reichard officiating. His body will be cremated following the service. Visitation will be after 3:00 PM Monday prior to the service.

William H. Hopper was born May 30, 1943 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Sparkie Poyner and the late Lucille Smith Poyner. On June 12, 1965 he married Jewel Hopper and she survives in Paris, TN.

Along with his wife, Mr. Hopper is also survived by a son, David Harold (Becca) Hopper of Paris, TN; a grandchild, Christi Hopper (Leslie) Evans, three great grandchildren: Justin Evans, Montana Evans, and Dallas (Danielle Beecham) Evans; and two great-great grandchildren: Teagan Evans and Jaxon Evans.

Besides his parents, Mr. Hopper was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Hopper; and a great grandchild, Bryston Evans.