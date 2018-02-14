Dozen roses is #1 seller on Valentine’s Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– Valentine’s Day brings big sales to local flower shops.

Sand’s Florist shop owner Jerri Maxwell says it has been a steady flow of traffic with many customers waiting outside early Wednesday morning before the store opened to get gifts for their loved ones. Maxwell says one dozen roses is always the biggest seller on Valentine’s Day. This year, florists have also seen a blooming sale of mixed arrangements.



“The men that come in, you know, they’re happy or the young guys for their girlfriends, they’re just kind’ve excited to get their loved ones something,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says they had 5 designers making arrangements during the Valentine’s Day rush.