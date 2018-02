Erik Haas appointed new Assistant District Attorney General for 25th Judicial District

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn.–District Attorney General Mark Davidson has announced the hiring and appointment of a new Assistant District Attorney General in his criminal division serving the 25th Judicial District.

Erik Haas was sworn into office Tuesday by the Honorable Weber McCraw, Circuit Court Judge.

The 25th Judicial District consists of Lauderdale, Tipton, Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties.