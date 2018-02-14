Girl donates teddy bears in annual Valentine’s Day tradition

JACKSON, Tenn.–A young lady makes her annual Valentine’s Day trip to make the tiniest hospital patients day a little brighter.

This is the 13th year Treasure Thaxton and her family visited Jackson-Madison County General Hospital to give out teddy bears to children in the pediatric ward.

Treasure was born prematurely and received care at the hospital and the bears are provided by local businesses.

“Just seeing the smiles on everyone faces and also the parents letting them know that they have not been forgotten on Valentine’s Day since this day represents a day of love and appreciation so we just come back to say thank you to the hospital,” said Treasure’s mother, Tierra Thaxton.

Since 2009, Treasure has given away more than 700 teddy bears. It is a heartfelt tradition that she said she plans to continue.