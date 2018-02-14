Greg Hammond announces his candidacy to run for Madison Co. commissioner

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Madison County teacher and former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News employee has announced that he will run for county commission.

Greg Hammond, a South Side High School teacher and a former journalist, announced Tuesday he will seek the position of Madison County commissioner for District 5, Position 2. Hammond said his name will be on the Madison County general election ballot on August 2.

Longtime incumbent Claudell Brown is seeking re-election to the seat. The two will not meet in the primary election since Hammond is running as an Independent and Brown is running as a Democrat.

The deadline to file for the May 5 primay and August 2 general elections is tomorrow at noon.