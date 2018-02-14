Humboldt church holds special dinner for Valentine’s Day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A local church hosts a special Valentine’s Day dinner for their congregation.

First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Humboldt hosted a special service Wednesday night. organizers hosted a dinner including pasta and grilled chicken.

20 congregation members, family and friends took part in a bible study.

“Normally, you wanna go out with your significant other honey and so we decided to make it a special night so that all of our honeys can come together and eat together,” said Pastor Church Estes.

The church has a bible study every Wednesday.