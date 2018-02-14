UPDATE: Jackson police investigate home invasion; victim shot several times

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police confirm an early Wednesday morning shooting in west Jackson is being investigated as a home invasion.

Officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Edenwood Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

A victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation determined the man was shot during a home invasion, according to the release. Police previously said the man was shot several times in the lower part of his body.

The suspects are described as two black males with handguns, according to the release. Police say they fled on foot from the rear of the home.

One suspect was described as tall with dreadlock-style hair and wearing dark clothing, according to the release. The second suspect was described as short with dark clothing.

Neighbors tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the homeowner walked downstairs to find the suspects in his house. They say the men opened fire, striking the homeowner multiple times.

Police ask anyone in the area with an outdoor video surveillance system to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).