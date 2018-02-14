Local couple renews vows, Celebrates 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day

PINSON, Tenn — Love is in the air as a local couple celebrated 70 years of marriage this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is a significant time for Troy and Mary Lee Frye, as it marks their 70th wedding anniversary. Wednesday night, the couple shared their love for one another with a special vow renewal ceremony.

It’s a chance to say “I Do” all over again, as Troy and Mary Lee Frye reaffirmed their 70 years of love and commitment for one another, with a vow renewal ceremony.

“You have to have love within your heart and you’ve got to love the person that you married and keep that love strong,” Troy Frye said.

The beautiful couple held hands inside of Faith Fellowship Church in Pinson, as their son Pastor Ken Frye renewed his parents vows.

“I got real good parents,” Ken Frye said. “I’m blessed to have them and they’ve shown me the right way to live through life and I’m proud of them.”

Mary Lee says 70 years ago when they got married, it wasn’t in a church, so it makes this anniversary even more special.

“I’ve always longed after our son started preaching that I would like to be married by him in a church,” Mary Lee said.

With reaching such a major milestone you may wonder what Is the Fryes’ secret to keeping a long-lasting love. “Share, share, give and take,” Mary Lee said.

“We’ve always went together,” Troy Frye said. “If she went shopping, we would go, and if I wanted to go to something else, she’d go with me”

The Fryes said the key to their marriage is putting God first, family second, and everything else follows behind.

“We have worked together all these years and I haven’t regretted one day of not being right there with him,” Mary Lee said.

The Fryes say they love each other more and more everyday and even miss each other when their gone just for a little while. They have three children, seven grand children, seven great grandchildren and one on the way.

The Fryes have also received national recognition for their 70 years of marriage, with personal letters from 4 U.S. presidents.