‘Men on the Move’ host Father & Son Breakfast at local school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Men from all over the Hub City came together Wednesday morning to encourage students at a local school.

“This morning, we came out to eat breakfast with the young men,” Robert Thompson from St. James Missionary Baptist Church said.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd took his “Men on the Move” tour inside Parkview Learning Center. He said he wants to show the students there are men in the community they can lean on.

“So we want our men to come out and stand in the gap and just bridge that gap to let them know you’re not alone,” Dodd said.

The students came in and were greeted by the men, then sat at tables and got to know each other.

“They’re trying to get us to all do better and get some words into our minds,” Sincere Samuels, a junior at Parkview Learning Center, said.

“Try to make sure they make the right decision in life and what they want to choose to be,” Thompson said.

Councilman Dodd says they’re not just doing things out in public but are also working with kids throughout the week behind the scenes.

“We meet every Wednesday at Liberty High School, so it’s just another activity to work with the principals and the teachers at the school to show we are supporting them,” Dodd said.