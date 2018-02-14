UPDATE: Sheriff: 17 dead in Florida school shooting

UPDATE:

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school.

Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to “dissect” what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He says the suspect, a former student, was previously expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Israel says the man had at least one rifle and multiple magazines.

He says most of the fatalities were inside the building though some were found fatally shot outside.

Earlier story:

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says “There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation.” He added, “It is a horrible day for us.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that “so far we have at least 14 victims.” The tweet added: “Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.”

The sheriff’s statement didn’t elaborate on the victims or their injuries.

The shooter is in custody, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.