Strong Winds Possible Thursday

It’s been a wet Valentine’s Day and that makes now 12 out of the last 18 years with rain on this holiday! Only a few showers are left before rain becomes more isolated this evening and overnight. The warm weather continues tomorrow before another cold front arrives on Friday with a potential for strong winds in between.

TONIGHT

Rain continues to linger this afternoon but by the evening there will be fewer showers with the mild weather continuing into the night. Temperatures will only be in the lower 60s at the coolest point of the night with a slight chance for a stray shower or two. It’s going to be a warm day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon! It won’t be nearly as wet as it was Wednesday but there’s still a slight chance for a shower under cloudy skies. It’s a bit unusual for us to go this far in the beginning of the year without reaching 70°F. On average, our first 70°F day of the year is January 30th based on data from the last 30 years.

Winds will be strong at times on Thursday and Friday with a potential for wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. It’s possible that with gusts even that strong, that trees being loosened by all the rain could fall in some areas. Isolated power outages are possible. A cold front will come on Friday with temperatures falling through out the day so don’t expect the warm weather to last very long. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the chance for rain this weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

