What’s New Wednesday: The Blacksmith Bar and Grill

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new local gem has been open in Downtown Jackson for almost 6 months and it is the highlight of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ What’s New Wednesday.

The Blacksmith Bar and Grill is located downtown by The Lift and Farmer’s Market. Owner, Beth Dunn, says she named her restaurant “The Blacksmith” because the building the restaurant is housed in was once an actual blacksmith shop in the 1800’s. Dunn describes the menu as All-American food with a Valentine’s Day special including 2 rib eye steaks, house salad, loaded baked potatoes, and strawberries dipped in chocolate.

The Blacksmith Bar and Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Valentine’s Day special runs through the weekend.

