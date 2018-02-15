2 charged in death of aspiring Tennessee rap artist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of an aspiring Tennessee rap artist in 2010.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says Brandon Hodges was indicted and arrested this week on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, attempted especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary in the death of 28-year-old Michael Goins, also known as Dirty Mike.

Prosecutors say Jacqueline Flemmons has been arrested on a charge of facilitation to commit first-degree murder.

Goins was found dead in his home in Memphis on July 12, 2010. Known as the “Freestyle King,” Goins had signed with a record label before his death.

Online court records do not show if Flemmons or Hodges have lawyers.