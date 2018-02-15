Dramatic Drop in Temperature on Friday

Weather Update – 6:30 a.m. – Thursday

After a record warm day with a high of 77°F yesterday, it still feels like Spring out there this morning! In fact, it’s during the middle of June when our temperatures typically start off this warm in the morning! A cold front will move into the area over the next several hours bringing rain and cooler weather with it. Showers remain possible into Saturday as well though the warm weather will be back soon.

It’ll be quite a bit of weather whiplash today! We’ll be starting the day with temperatures in the 60s but by lunch time we’ll be near 50 and during the evening we’ll be in the lower 40s. Rain is likely as well with showers especially possible during the morning and early afternoon, but the chance for a thunderstorm remains low. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour this evening will cause the temperatures to feel like they’re in the middle to upper 30s.



Rain may take a brief break tonight before returning tomorrow morning with showers likely through the early afternoon followed by a brief break in the rain on Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

