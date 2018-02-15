Dramatic Drop in Temperature Friday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Thursday

After a record warm day with a high of 76°F it felt more like Spring out there today! In fact, 76°F is our average temperature on May 1st! A cold front will move into the area on Friday bringing rain and cooler weather with it, and showers remain possible into Saturday as well. The warm weather will be back soon…

TONIGHT

Our temperatures will stay steady in the 70s tonight until dropping when the cold front moves in early Friday. Winds will remain from the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with a 40% chance for rain before sunrise at 6:41 a.m. Friday.

It’ll be quite a bit of weather whiplash on Friday! We’ll be starting the day with temperatures in the 60s but by lunch time we’ll be near 50 and during the evening we’ll be in the 30s. Rain is expected as well with showers especially possible during the morning and early afternoon, but the chance for a thunderstorm remains low. Rain may take a brief break before returning Saturday morning with showers likely through the early afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

