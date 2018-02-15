Health departments to hold ‘Flu Shot Friday’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible.

Tennessee county health departments are providing flu vaccines at no charge while supplies last. They are also holding a special “Flu Shot Friday” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, in all locations to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health.

They also shared these steps to help protect you and your family members from getting the flu:

• Use “respiratory etiquette” by coughing into your elbow or a tissue instead of your hands

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand rub

• Routine cleaning and disinfection in the home and workplace are important to reduce flu risks