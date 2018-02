Leaders Credit Union offering Martha Britt Presidential Scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders Credit Union is offering a scholarship to four outstanding students in West Tennessee.

The Martha Britt Presidential Scholarship is for $1,000 per year for four years and will be awarded to one graduating student in West Tennessee.

Leaders Credit Union will also award three one-time $1,000 scholarships to students in Bartlett, Union City and all other areas served by the credit union.