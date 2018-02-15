Lois Venable Brown

Lois Venable Brown age 90 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at her niece’s residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 17, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home, with Bro. Charles Cate officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bethesda Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are: Ed Cuthbertson, Mike Bryson, Buddy Barker, Elijah Caldwell, Reggie Hill, and Paul Brown; honorary pallbearers will be nephews and great nephews. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy on Saturday after 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Lois Brown was born on September 4, 1927 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Conrad Venable and the late Sue Bennett Venable. She married Paul Gordon Brown on April 9, 1966 and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2006. She is also preceded by her brother Frank Venable. Lois is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Brown was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. She formerly worked and retired from Holley Carburetor of Paris. Lois was a great cook and wonderful seamstress who made many beautiful quilts.