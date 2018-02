March for Babies walk kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday was the official kickoff for the March for Babies walk.

Community residents gathered at The Lift to sign up for the walk and become a sponsored team. The march is scheduled for April 28.

The March for Babies is the March of Dimes largest fundraiser, where teams raise money for research and walk a 5K in celebration of the babies that have been saved.

“Our goal in 2018 is $120,000 for this area,”¬†Carla Dodd, March for Babies chairperson, said. “All of the money stays local and supports local communities, families, helping moms and babies.”

If you would like to start a team, you can do so by calling Christen Davis at 901-800-0344. You can donate at any time on the organization’s website,¬†marchforbabies.org.