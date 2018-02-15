Mugshots : Madison County : 2/14/18 – 2/15/18 February 15, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Daniel Leggett Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Joshua Thompson Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Atrol Campbell Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Benjamin Harton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Carlos Wardlow Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Danny Long Theft of prop less than $500, larceny-shoplifting, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Gregory Murray Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Hannah Ward Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Javaughn King Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Jimmy Means Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Lauren Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Matthew Kizer Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Olivia Gutierrez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Paul Noble Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Quartez McNeal Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Sondra Wood DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Terry Beauregard Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Virginia Greer Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/15/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore