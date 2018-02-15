Mugshots : Madison County : 2/14/18 – 2/15/18

1/18 Daniel Leggett Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/18 Joshua Thompson Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation

3/18 Atrol Campbell Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/18 Benjamin Harton Failure to appear



5/18 Carlos Wardlow Violation of probation

6/18 Danny Long Theft of prop less than $500, larceny-shoplifting, violation of community corrections

7/18 Gregory Murray Failure to appear

8/18 Hannah Ward Shoplifting- theft of property



9/18 Javaughn King Failure to appear

10/18 Jimmy Means Assault

11/18 Lauren Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/18 Matthew Kizer Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/18 Olivia Gutierrez Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/18 Paul Noble Violation of community corrections

15/18 Quartez McNeal Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Sondra Wood DUI



17/18 Terry Beauregard Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/18 Virginia Greer Theft under $500





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/15/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.