Police: Three suspects arrested in Bolivar shooting

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–Three suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Bolivar, last Friday night.

Bolivar Police Chief Pat Baker said Howard brown and Christopher Bills are both charged with attempted first degree murder, carjacking, aggravated robbery and arson. A third suspect, Jarvis Jones was arrested Thursday evening, according to investigators.

Chief Baker said the victim in the shooting is still recovering.