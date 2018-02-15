TN College of Applied Technology McKenzie holds signing day for students

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Friends and family gathered Thursday morning to congratulate soon-to-be students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology McKenzie campus.

“We’re having up to 30 or more career and technical education students, high school seniors, that are signing their letter of intent,” Assistant Director John Ridgeway said.

School officials say these trades are important and they want to emphasize to students that their possibilities are limitless.

“That is the future for us here — building our infrastructure here in West Tennessee,” Ridgeway said.

Students were called up by name, met their instructor and signed their letters of intent, then posed for a picture.

Students will now get ready for their next step.

“Most of the students will take the summer off and then start with us right after Labor Day in September,” Ridgeway said.

All 27 TCAT locations in Tennessee are participating in the signing day Thursday to welcome their new students.