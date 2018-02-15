U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen makes stop in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn.– One of the candidates vying for the senate seat being vacated by current U.S. Senator Bob Corker was in Jackson Thursday.

Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen made a stop at the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studio, Thursday afternoon.

The former Tennessee governor was asked about the progress of his campaign. He commented on how he believes his experience as governor can draw leaders from both sides of the political aisle to work together in Washington.

“They’re just tired of people just shouting at each other . Whether you’re a strong Trump voter here or a liberal somewhere, that’s something as governor I did. I’ve got a record..that’s not just talk..I really did it,” said Bredesen.

Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat include U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn, former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher and Dr. Rolando Toyos.