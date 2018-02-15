“Women in Business” meets to discuss how mentors influenced their lives

JACKSON, Tenn.-The group, “Women in Business”, met at the Carl Grant Events Center on the campus of Union University for one of their yearly meetings. The group was created by the Jackson Chamber.

“Women in Business” has been around for nearly 10 years and today the guest speaker was judge Brandon O. Gibson, who shared the story of how mentors changed her career. One of the group members spoke about what women can learn from this group.

“They have had opportunities to network with other businesses woman that maybe have had resources and information to help them in their personal life their professional life and just everything positive that can come along,” said Diane Abbott, a committee member with “Women in Business.”

“Women in Business” meets four times each year. The meetings last about an hour and a half where they discuss everything from mentoring, finance and fashion.