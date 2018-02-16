Cool and Rainy Start to the Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday

Rain may take a brief break tonight before returning tomorrow morning with showers likely through the early afternoon. A slow moving cold front keeps rain in the forecast to start our weekend though the biggest story remains the temperatures. It’s nearly 30 degrees colder now than it was this time yesterday! The warmer weather will return soon…



TONIGHT

After only a little bit of rain today, temperatures have dropped significantly since they were in the 70s before sunrise this morning. We currently have temperatures in the middle 40s with winds making it feel like the 30s under cloudy skies and scattered showers. We’ll see more of the same overnight before rain returns Saturday morning.

Rain showers are likely Saturday morning and could continue into the afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s at the warmest point of the day under cloudy skies and light winds tomorrow. Most of West Tennessee should see less than 1″ of rain fall without much of a chance for a thunderstorm. There’s another cold front in the forecast for next week and it could produce enough rain to cause flash flooding. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the full forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

