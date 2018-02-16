Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug concerns

Stores removed more than 31 varieties of dog food from their shelves after an investigation found the food contained the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

After an investigation by WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., Smucker’s, the company that owns most of the brands in question, announced a voluntary recall of products.

Retailers across the country, including Walmart, removed the products from their stores.

You can find a complete list of the recalled products at the Gravy Train website.