Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes traffic stops for ‘random acts of kindness’

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office made traffic stops across the county Friday, but some of those stops were not for the reasons you think.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office made some random acts of kindness in some of those traffic stops, giving gift cards to drivers doing the right thing.

Those who received gift cards got them for wearing their seat belts, obeying the speed limit or even simply using their turn signals.

McDonald’s in Paris partnered with the sheriff’s office by supplying the gift cards.

The restaurant said they were “lovin’ it” to be able to partner with the sheriff’s office in sharing these acts of kindness.